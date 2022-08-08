ASHLEY — Events centered around the annual Ashley-Hudson Festival filled the streets of the two small communities located along the DeKalb, Steuben county lines Friday and Saturday.
Saturday morning a large crowd turned out to watch the parade make its way from downtown Hudson to Ashley. The parade featured several entries including local emergency response vehicles, politicians, antique cars and tractors and the DeKalb High School Baron Brigade.
Saturday's events were capped off with musical entertainment and fireworks.
