AUBURN — The DeKalb County 4-H Sheep Committee has partnered with Slentz Farms for a fifth year to provide an opportunity for anyone interested in joining the DeKalb County 4-H Program and Sheep Project.
Slentz Farms has donated two lambs that will be ready for exhibition in the 2020 DeKalb County Free Fall Fair to go to the two winners of an essay contest. The essay must be one page (typed or written) about why the youth is interested in the sheep project and what he or she hopes to gain or learn from the sheep project.
To be eligible to submit an essay, the youth must never have exhibited in or completed the DeKalb County 4-H Sheep project, must enroll in DeKalb County 4-H, and must complete an Animal Possession Agreement if the animal is not to reside on their property, showing the youth will be providing the care for and in possession of the animal through the county fair.
All essays will be examined by the sheep committee as well as an outside judge to choose the winners.
Essays are due March 30, 2020, to the Extension Office.
For more information, contact the Extension Office at 925-2562 or lwahlstr@purdue.edu
