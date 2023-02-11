AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced five people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday and Wednesday.
Cayla Sue Morgan of the 10000 block of Covington Road, Fort Wayne, received two 910-day sentences, all suspended except eight days, for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and theft, both Level 6 felonies. The sentences will be served at the same time. She received credit for four days served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Zane Avirex Rowlett of the 300 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 185 days.
Cale Edward Riccius of the 1000 block of East Houston Street, Garrett, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 270 days, for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 95 days.
Kenneth Michael Meek of the 200 block of West Hazel Street, Albion, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 194 days, for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for 97 days served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 171 days.
Dekota Dollar of the 200 block of East Gale Street, Angola, was fined $100 for criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
