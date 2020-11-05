Friday
5-8 p.m. — Auburn Main Street’s November First Friday will feature the third annual Chocolate Trails including chocolate tastings, chocolate shopping specials and giveaways. The public is encouraged to shop, explore, and taste what Auburn has while social distancing and take “selfies” at any of the downtown Auburn Main Street murals. Damon Mitchell will perform live music at the Auburn Brewing Company from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Admission is limited to age 21 and older.
Saturday
1 p.m. — Veterans Day parade starting at the Auburn post of the American Legion, 1729 Sprott St. The route will go north on Wayne and Main streets, east on 9th, south on Cedar, west on Ensley Avenue and return on Wayne to the post, where hot dogs and chili will be served.
Tuesday
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Thursday, Nov. 12
2-6 p.m. — Free, walk-in flu shots (standard dose) at the DeKalb County Health Department, 220 E. 7th St., Auburn, for ages 6 months and older.
Saturday, November 14
Friends of the Eckhart Public Library Book Sale, adult and children’s books, CD’s, DVD’s, audio books and collector books. Friends members 9-10 a.m.; open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Library Annex, 212 W. 12th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Sunday, Nov. 22
6 p.m. — Auburn Community Band Christmas concert at the Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St..
Tuesday, Nov. 24
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Thursday, Dec. 3
7 p.m. — Auburn Community Band Christmas concert at the Community Center, Angola, for Turning Point.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn..
