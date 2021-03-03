WATERLOO — DeKalb High School’s Jobs for America’s Graduates students competed in a virtual Career Development Conference for region 3 recently. A total of 14 JAG programs participated.
Placings for DeKalb High School were:
• Career presentation: first place, Miranda Garcia;
• Critical Thinking: first place, Scarlett Smith;
• Financial Literacy: second place, Kaylie Knight;
• Entrepreneurship Team: third place, Keagan Buss and Caleb Cummins;
• Creative Solutions: third place, Spencer Schimpf;
• Employability Skills: third place, Todd Beran;
• Writing Skills: third place, Faith Wheeler; and
• Public Speaking: third place, Coby Wade.
Garcia and Smith will advance to represent Region 3 JAG at the state level.
