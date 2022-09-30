AUBURN — Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office responded to a three vehicle personal injury accident Friday afternoon at C.R. 11-A and Interstate 69.
Samuel Wildman, 29, of Columbia City said he had exited the interstate at milemarker 326 and stopped at the end of the exit ramp facing north. Andrew Gent, 33, of Decatur was traveling southwest on C.R. 11-A when Wildman turned into his path.
A third vehicle driven by Rex Cook, 48, of Longwood, Florida was stopped on C.R. 11-A facing northeast trying to enter the north bound interstate.
After Wildman crashed into Gent, his vehicle traveled slowly before it crashed head-on into Cook's vehicle.
Airbags deployed on Wildman and Gent's vehicles. Gent complained of neck and back pain and was transported to an area hospital by Parkview EMS.
Wildman's 2012 GMC Sierra pickup received and estimated $10,000 to $12,000 in damage. Gent's 2009 Dodge Charger was totaled and Cook's 2008 Ford Explorer received $1,000 worth of damage.
The sheriff's department was assisted at the scene by the Indiana State Police, Parkview EMS, Garrett Fire Department, Jeff's Towing and Tony's Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.