Local police make
12 arrests Oct. 22-26
AUBURN — Local law enforcement officers made 12 arrests from Oct. 22-26, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Tiffany Nodine, 24, of the 100 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Oct. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Jesse Powell, 30, of Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:53 a.m. Oct. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Antara Moore, 38, of Angola, was arrested at 11:53 a.m. Oct. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Rachel A. Ballard, 43, of the 100 block of West Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:53 p.m. Oct. 22 by Auburn Police on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Damron, 21, of the 400 block of Walnut Street, Butler, was arrested at 3:51 p.m. Oct. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Nicholas Robinson, 32, of the 600 block of South Hamsher Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Oct. 22 by Garrett Police on a warrant.
Kyle Nathan Fike, 34, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. Oct. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of robbery causing bodily injury, a Level 3 felony and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Summer Restle, 18, of the 300 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:48 a.m. Oct. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kristopher King, 36, of the 600 block of C.R. 40, Garrett, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Oct. 24 by Auburn Police on a charge of invasion of privacy with prior, a Level 6 felony.
Jason Shultz, 44, of the 5200 block of Kyle Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Oct. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Billy Burrow, 31, of the 6900 block of S.R. 1, Spencerville, was arrested at 11:31 a.m. Oct. 25 on a warrant.
Jason Emigh, 30, of the 600 block of Walnut Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:25 a.m. Oct. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
