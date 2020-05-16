AUBURN — No prom in the coronavirus era of spring 2020?
No problem for Kruse Plaza of Auburn, which is organizing the Kruse Plaza Prom for June 25 and inviting high school seniors from four counties.
The event will be “very responsible and carefully thought-out,” said John Kruse, a co-owner of Kruse Plaza. “We hope that we can be a positive model as we all look to cautiously and carefully open some things back up and have some events that have larger groups.”
The giant building — south of Auburn near Interstate 69 exit 326 — offers two, separate large spaces, each of which can accommodate the maximum 250 people that is expected to be permitted in the second half of June.
One segment of the prom will take place in the building’s center ballroom, with the other portion in The Hangar space at the building’s north end. Prom-goers are being assigned to those spaces depending on their home high schools.
Unlike traditional proms, the Kruse Plaza Prom will be limited to this year’s high school seniors, who will be graduates by the time it occurs.
“We have limited numbers, and we hope that our juniors can experience a typical prom scenario next year. We really want to reserve this year and this event for our seniors, because they may not be able to have that experience again,” Kruse said.
The Kruse Plaza Prom experience will feature a photographer, music by DJs, decorations, snacks and beverages. The prom will begin at 8 p.m., with the site open for photos starting at 7 p.m.
In planning for safe events, Kruse Plaza has hired a full-time public health specialist and created a coronavirus task force, Kruse said.
The prom will be equipped with touchless thermometers, social distancing equipment, masks and sanitizer stations, Kruse said. Specialty Security Services will be on hand, offering breathalyzer checks when necessary.
“We will be encouraging masks. We have thousands of masks on hand,” Kruse said.
Social distancing will be practiced “to the most reasonable extent possible,” he said, and safety protocols will be followed for food and beverages served at the prom.
Guests arriving at the prom should be prepared to have their temperatures taken and to answer some questions about possible exposure to COVID-19, Kruse said. They will be subject to breathalyzer tests on a selective basis.
“We have a high level of confidence in our law enforcement and security folks,” Kruse said. “We obviously expect all of our underage participants to adhere to laws.”
He added, “I have a high level of confidence that our seniors are responsible folks and that they understand the situation. Our feedback so far is that they are excited about the opportunity and the event, and they recognize that it will be slightly different than proms in the past, and they’re great with that.”
Dozens of guests already have registered for the event, Kruse said. If numbers exceed the original limit, Kruse Plaza offers a third large space that could be used for an overflow. If weather permits, outdoor spaces are available.
Details about the event are online at kruseplaza.com/prom. Tickets are priced at $30 per person or $50 per couple.
“We really want this to be an opportunity for all our community schools,” Kruse said. Seniors from 21 high schools across DeKalb, Allen, Noble and Steuben counties are being invited.
With careful planning, Kruse said, “We can be a positive model for having an event safely where everyone can feel comfortable and still have a great time.”
