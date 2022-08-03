AUBURN — Truck traffic utilizing Indiana Avenue to reach businesses on 15th Street has Auburn resident Jeff Thomas concerned.
Thomas was on hand at Tuesday night’s Auburn Common Council meeting to voice his concern, asking the council to consider rewriting the traffic code to prohibit semi-truck traffic in residential neighborhoods.
“My concern is there are a lot of trucks that go down Indiana from Ensley Avenue,” Thomas said.
The truck driver by trade said there is no reason for the trucks to utilize Indiana Avenue.
“I am a truck driver so I know they shouldn’t be in a residential area,” Thomas said. “There is no reason for a truck to be in there for a delivery.”
His concern was for the amount of children that live on the street and the fact that McKenney-Harrison is located on the street.
He said he would like to see “no semi-truck signage” placed on Indiana Avenue from Ensley Avenue to 7th Street.
Thomas said in his view, it is easier for drivers to use Grandstaff Drive, which was designed to handle the truck traffic.
Councilman Mike Walter, who represents the district, said this is an issue he has brought up before, with no action taken by the council.
Auburn Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger said his department has fielded other calls about drivers using engine brakes within the city.
Mayor Mike Ley said the council and administration would take the issue under advisement and make a final decision at a later date.
The only ordinance addressed during the meeting was the first reading of an ordinance to rezone the second phase of Bridgewater North. The second phase is currently zoned Residential-1, instead of Residential-2, similar to Phase 1 of the project. The Bridgewater North development began in 2014.
City Planner James Cadoret said developers weren’t aware of the zoning change, which makes it difficult to utilize some of the lots because of their lot size and the development’s housing standards.
There are currently four houses under construction in Phase 2, which meet zoning setback requirements, but several proposed houses wouldn’t meet the setback requirements.
Cadoret said his staff felt the request was reasonable and the issue passed through the plan commission unanimously. There were only two current property owners that didn’t sign on to the petition for zoning change.
Cadoret said both of those residents had constructed their homes to the setback requirement of Residential-1.
Council members Kevin Webb and Matthew Kruse had reservations about the zoning change unless the whole development would be changed. The current format of the ordinance would leave two houses zoned Residential-1 amongst all those zoned Residential-2.
“As an appraiser this is a nightmare,” Kruse said. “It should never happen on a new development.”
City Attorney Erik Weber said, the issue now is there are residents who want to begin construction as soon as they can.
“This is the fastest way we could accommodate them,” Weber said. “This was the easiest way to get them the size of house they wanted on the lot.”
Weber went on to say after the passage of this ordinance could move forward and the other two properties could be rezoned in the future to keep things consistent.
Webb and Kruse said they would approve the zoning change if the council would come back and address the other two properties in the future.
The issue will be considered on second reading at the Aug. 16 Auburn Common Council meeting.
