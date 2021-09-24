AUBURN — DeKalb County continues to see a decrease in COVID-19 activity as cases were down another 10 cases this week from last.
The DeKalb County Health Department reported 177 new cases of COVID-19 this week, down from 187 last week and down from a high of 204 for the week ending Sept. 10.
The 177 new cases for the week bring the county’s total number of cases to 5,858 from the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The county has reported 83 deaths due to the virus.
County health officials haven’t seen a large spike in cases involving school-age children as countywide school systems are reporting single digits each day. For the week, the county averaged around 30 cases for school aged children.
With that being said, the health department is urging caution as next week is the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair. Officials advise everyone to mask up when in close contact with other individuals and take an opportunity to get vaccinated.
A vaccination clinic will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2 at Middaugh Hall from 12-8 p.m. during the fair. There will also be a mobile testing and vaccination site at the ACD Museum parking lot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
The weekly break down of cases included: 14 in the 0-10 age group, 29 in the 11-20 age group, 17 in the 21-30 age group, 22 in the 31-40 age group, 39 in the 41-50, 27 in the 51-60 age group,16 in the 61-70 age group, seven in the 71-80, four in the 81-90 and two in the 91-100.
