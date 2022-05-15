AUBURN — Two people are dead and two others have been taken into custody following a Sunday morning shooting in the 1600 block of S.R. 8.
Two adults died in the shooting, Indiana State Police said in a news release. Their names have not been released.
Detectives with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post are conducting a death investigation related to the shooting.
The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office is working with investigators to confirm the identities of the shooting victims and also to make necessary family notifications. Autopsies for both deceased individuals are pending with the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center.
Tabitha L. Johnson, 42, and Shaun T. Kruse, 42, both of Fort Wayne, were taken into custody and are being held at the DeKalb County Jail. Johnson and Kruse each face charges of felony murder and burglary, a Level 2 felony.
According to a state police news release, the preliminary investigation has revealed that this incident originated as a home burglary shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday morning.
Four suspects are alleged to have gone to the S.R. 8 residential property armed with a gun. They confronted the homeowner, who then allegedly produced his own firearm, and fired at the suspects.
First arriving officers from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Auburn Police Department reported two suspects being held at gunpoint by the homeowner. Two deceased suspects were located inside the residence.
At this time, criminal charges have not been lodged against the homeowner.
State police detectives were assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the Auburn Police Department, Garrett Police Department, the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office and DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office.
State police said this remains an active investigation. There is no further information available to release at this time.
