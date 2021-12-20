AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners are taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to the enforcement of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for companies with over 100 employees, which is set to take effect after the first of the year.
The issue was brought forth Monday morning by Commissioner Todd Sanderson as the county — with around 250 employees — will have to comply with the mandate unless a higher court steps in, after the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the stay on a previous court’s ruling allowing for the mandate to move forward.
Republican attorneys general, business associations and conservative groups have appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. A vaccine mandate for companies that have contracts with the federal government is on hold nationwide, while a separate mandate for health care employees who work for providers that receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funding has been blocked in half of the states.
The courts are responding to lawsuits brought by Republican-led states, conservative groups and some businesses. They argue in part that the vaccine requirements infringe on states’ rights to regulate public health matters.
Sanderson, who began the discussion, is of the same opinion, suggesting people should be able to make their own decision when it comes to whether or not to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I am not anti-vax,” Sanderson said.
During the nearly half-hour discussion between Commissioner Sanderson, Commissioner Mike Watson and County Attorney Jim McCanna, each shared their views on the mandate and what should be done moving forward.
With sharp words for the current administration, Sanderson complimented the local health department for the job it is doing during the pandemic.
“Our local health department is doing a great job. They are doing what they are supposed to,” he said.
Under a rule published by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Nov. 5, businesses with 100 or more workers are to require employees to be vaccinated. If they are not, they would need to be tested weekly and wear masks while working, with exceptions for those who work alone or mostly outdoors.
The rule was to go into effect Jan. 4. The requirement would affect businesses with a cumulative 84 million employees, and OSHA projected it could save 6,500 lives and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations over six months.
Indiana is the lone state that is challenging the requirements on its own, as 27 Republican-led state governments have signed on to a challenge of the mandate.
“We will not be deterred by the Sixth Circuit’s decision,” Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita wrote in a statement on Friday. “We have already appealed this finding to the U.S. Supreme Court. These outlandish mandates will not be tolerated.”
During his discussion, Sanderson questioned how effective the three vaccines were in stopping the spread of the coronavirus. He pointed to findings that those who are vaccinated can still spread the virus.
“It (the vaccine) only helps the person who chooses to be vaccinated,” he said.
Sanderson believes asking county employees to divulge their vaccination status is against their public rights. He also took issue with only testing those who aren’t vaccinated, saying the mandate discriminates against those who aren’t vaccinated.
His suggestion if the mandate is upheld and becomes law is possibly having all county employees submit weekly COVID-19 test results.
By having everyone tested, Sanderson’s argument was that the county is protecting everyone — the unvaccinated, vaccinated and those who medically can’t be vaccinated. He believes this solution is fair and equitable for everyone if the mandate continues.
Commissioner Watson said although he might agree with some of Sanderson’s views on the issue, he believes the commissioners have to follow the federal mandate from OSHA.
“We are not taking away anyone’s rights,” he said. “We need to work toward a legal opinion from our county attorney.”
McCanna said he wasn’t in a position on Monday to give an opinion on the issue and said the county may want to give it a week to see what stance a higher court may have.
The issue will be back on the agenda for the Dec. 27 meeting, which begins at 8:30 a.m.
Moving forward in preparation for the Dec. 27 meeting, Dotty Miller, director of human resources for DeKalb County, said she would contact the health department to find out whether it is feasible to test all county employees in their departments.
With the ruling being appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, OSHA announced on Friday that it would not issue citations before Jan. 10 for its vaccination mandate or before Feb. 9 for its testing requirement to give employers time to adjust.
Associated Press reporters David A. Lieb and Geoff Mulvihill contributed to this piece.
