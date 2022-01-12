WATERLOO — The Waterloo Town Council took action to fix an issue that has been plaguing city residents for several months during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Water from a residential sump pump runs east down the alley behind Francis Thomson Park and into a garage at the end of the road during times of heavy precipitation. The issue is also causing icy conditions in the alley, making it treacherous for those who use it.
Town Manager Pam Howard said the town’s mandatory sump pump program has caused the issue especially during the winter months.
“This is one of the worst cases in town,” she said.
Howard suggested alleviating the issue by using money in the town’s Cumulative Capital Development account — currently sitting at around $12,000.
She presented the board with two quotes to fix the storm water issue; one from Reese Excavating for $6,900 and the other from Pulver Asphalt for $8,400. The project calls for a storm line to be installed along with a catch basin that will direct the water off of Center Street and the alley and across U.S. 6 to a ditch where it will flow north.
The board approved the work and awarded the contract to Reese Construction out of Hamilton.
She also said there was an issue with a property on Franklin Street, but town crews are going to handle that issue.
To close out the meeting, Town Marshal Jay Oberholtzer presented his year-end numbers, saying simply that in 2021, there were 200 more calls. He said his department is seeing a lot more mental health calls, with the majority of the patients having to be taken to Fort Wayne for treatment. The transporting of a subject to Fort Wayne’s Parkview Randallia Street hospital takes nearly two hours out of a deputy’s time. The department has also seen an increase in calls for assistance from the county’s sheriff’s department and the Butler Police Department.
All in all, he said the year was a good one.
Oberholtzer brought a proposal to the board for the purchase of a new 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck to be used as a patrol vehicle for the town. The new vehicle would replace a Dodge Charger with 155,000 miles on it.
He said it is getting tougher to find dealerships that will honor price breaks for municipalities in the state.
The proposal he submitted was from Thomas Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Highland. The dealership had one vehicle left it was waiting to receive, which had been ordered on state contract with the discount. The vehicle had a sticker price of around $24,000 compared to buying the truck locally with a sticker price of around $44,000.
The board jumped on the opportunity to purchase the vehicle, which they are hoping to take delivery of in May.
“I have always been negative on it — using a truck as a patrol vehicle — but I think for one vehicle, it would fit the needs we have and be beneficial,” he said.
Oberholtzer said that his deputies have to transport items many times including bicycles and other items which can be hard to do in a car.
Equipment off of the Charger will be utilized on the new truck, saving the town some money. Oberholtzer wasn’t sure if all of the equipment would be able to be used.
The board also gave him permission to outfit the vehicle with the needed equipment.
To begin the meeting the board reorganized for 2022, voting to retain Jess Jessup as president and Josh Caudill as vice president.
In other news Howard updated the board on several important dates for 2022. They include:
• The Historic Depot will be open the first Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for visitors to enjoy, April through October;
• Town wide garage sales will be May 28-30;
• The town’s summer festival and parade will be June 4 at Francis Thomson Park;
• National Night Out will coincide with back to school night at Waterloo Elementary School in August;
• Old 27 Car Tour will be in town on Aug. 23;
• Treats Before Dark and trick-or-treating tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29;
• Holiday Block Party — TBD; and
• Tree Lighting and Santa at Francis Thomson Park, 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.