AUBURN — Lifelong DeKalb County resident Amanda Charles is looking to bring her 10 years of experience on the Garrett Common Council to the position of DeKalb County Commissioner, representing the West District.
Charles, a Republican, is running against William Hartman for the seat, who is currently finishing his first term in office.
“I am ready to bring my experience from three terms on the Garrett Council to the county level,” she said.
During her time on the council, she has served as council liaison to Garrett’s Fire Department, Electric Department, Municipal Pool Council, council representative to the Park Board, and currently sits on the Tax Abatement Committee. She also serves as an officer of the DeKalb County Republican Women’s Club, and is a past member of Alliance Industries’ board of directors and Garrett Tri-Kappa.
In looking ahead to the county’s biggest challenges for the upcoming term, she knows the construction of a new jail and the county’s relocation of the highway department will be topics of discussion.
She is hoping to bring a new face to that discussion.
If she is elected to the seat, she said this will allow the commission to sit back and take another look at the projects. She points to her time on the Garrett Council and the influence she had on renovations to the Garrett City Hall.
“We need to look at it from all angles,” Charles said. “With any building project, you have to bring all the pieces together.”
She also said she feels she could be instrumental in the construction of the new highway department east of Waterloo on U.S. 6 at the Henderson Construction location. In an effort to cut costs on the project, she said the commissioners should look to using local contractors for the job.
She also said that Community Corrections and security at the DeKalb County Courthouse will continue to be an issue heading into 2023. Security was implemented at the courthouse in the last four years, shortly after Hartman took office.
She believes her education background will be beneficial when it comes to dealing with issues at Community Corrections.
Charles is employed as a teacher by the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District. She previously served at East Noble School Corp. for 17 years, holding several positions there, including 12 years as department chair of East Noble High School’s special education department.
“I think we constantly have issues that need to be improved within the county including drainage issues,” she said. “By no means would I say the current commissioners aren’t doing a good job looking at those things.”
In planning for the future, she believes the county should have a strategic plan, something Commissioner Bill Hartman disagreed with in March during a commissioners’ meeting.
Hartman says the county needs to focus on the highway department and new jail before looking ahead to the future.
If elected to the seat, Charles said she will continue her position as a teacher at Garrett Elementary School. She said she has already worked it out with administration at the district.
She believes it is her passion for service that makes her the best person for the job.
“I am a people person,” Charles said. “Many of the residents of Garrett reach out to me. Sometimes they will reach out to me before they will reach out to others above me.
“I will work hard to bring the knowledge and background with my years of experience on the Garrett City Council to tackle anything we face,” she added.
With a background on Garrett’s Tax Abatement Committee, she said she believes tax abatements are crucial to economic development within the county.
“I enjoy being in government,” she said in closing. “I enjoy helping people. It is what I do from the time I get up in the morning until I go to bed.
“I am looking forward to meeting with DeKalb County’s rural residents, members of the ag community as well as towns and cities to discuss issues and concerns, and to working with the other commissioners, county council, and county leaders to find innovative approaches and solutions to important issues facing our county,” she said in an introduction to her campaign which was published at the time of her announcing her campaign.
