Walter remembered by Auburn Council for passion, dedication

AUBURN – His nameplate, a framed photo and his trademark bulldog mascot served as reminders.
Longtime District 5 council member Mike Walter was remembered by his colleagues Tuesday in a resolution read by at-large member Jim Finchum.
It was the council’s first meeting since Walter’s death Jan. 28. He was 76. Walter served on the council for more than 20 years and is believed to be the longest-serving member in city history.
In political candidacy interviews, Walter likened himself as a bulldog and a champion for the people who wasn’t afraid to voice his opinions or stand up for his beliefs.
His fellow council members and Mayor Mike Ley reflected on Walter’s service.
In the resolution, Walter was cited for “always maintained an independent and conscientious voice on the Auburn Common Council … served the citizens of District 5 loyally” and “authored a model wetlands ordinance and took pride in protecting the environment.
“Mike Walter always advocated for those in his Auburn Council District 5 in an effort to make life better for his constituents,” Finchum read. Walter was also cited for serving “zealously with great passion and dedication as a member of the Auburn City Common Council.”
Ley proposed naming the wetland south of 15th Street and Touring Drive in Walter’s memory.
“I always respected what he did as a council member,” council member Kevin Webb said.
“Every time I ever talked to people about Mike, I told people he was a good community activist.”
Matthew Kruse reflected on Walter and his father, Dennis, who were class officials in Auburn High School days.
“Even though Dad and Mike were on opposite sides of the aisle, the one thing I think both of them exhibited was consistency.
“The only time Mike got upset with my Dad was when he didn’t think my Dad was consistent to what he thought he should be believing in,” Kruse said. “You could count on (Mike) to be in that spot every time and defend what he thought was right.”
Ley noted a public memorial service will take place at 7 p.m. Monday at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.
Walter was also remembered as a stickler for rules and guidelines.
When Webb offered to amend the council’s rules and pass the resolution on a second reading at the same meeting, that request was quickly turned aside.
“Mike would not have wanted us to waive the rules,” Kruse said.
“He wouldn’t want us to waive any rules,” City Attorney Erik Weber said.
