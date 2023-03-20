AUBURN — Auburn based Tri-State Retirement Solutions is expanding both their territory and product lines.
Tri-State president Jeremy Watson announced he has acquired the American Senior Benefits Great Lakes agency located In Kalamazoo Michigan. “We’re very pleased to be able to take this additional strategic step into the Michigan market,” Watson said.
Tri-State offers life and health insurance as well as financial planning, with an emphasis on retirement products like Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Personalized Retirement Planning. “Our partnership with American Senior Benefits gives us access to over 200 insurance carriers,” he explained. “This allows us to provide each client with the best plan for their individual situation regardless of their age.
Watson also announced that effective immediately, long-time DeKalb County businessman Mike Watson will be joining the agency as property and casualty specialist.
“I’m excited about bringing property and casualty lines to the Tri-State agency,” Mike Watson said. “This will make us a one-stop solution for all our client’s insurance and retirement planning needs.”
Watson added he has access to over 40 carriers offering personal home and auto policies as well as commercial and specialty lines.
Tri-State Retirement Solutions is located at 408 S. Main St. in Auburn.
