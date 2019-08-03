AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced 18 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Wednesday and Friday.
Alexander Reith of the 200 block of East Pine Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to four years in prison for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, with a habitual offender enhancement. He was fined $1.
Stephen Hipskind of the 2100 block of Palace Court, Auburn, received a two-year suspended sentence and two years of probation for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was fined $1 and his driving license was suspended for one year. In a separate case he was sentenced to 180 days, which may be served on community corrections, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. He was fined $1, and his driving license was suspended for 180 days.
Christopher Bell of the 3400 block of C.R. 327, Corunna, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for residential entry, a Class A misdemeanor.
Sergio Martinez of the 300 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was fined $75 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Sylvester Slone of the 1200 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Craig Cobbs of the 400 block of East High Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 192 hours in jail and was fined $50 for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Madison Fry of the 1100 block of Elm Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 96 hours in jail and was fined $50 for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Tyler Cooper of the 6800 block of Devinney Lane, Indianapolis, was sentenced to 96 hours in jail and fined $50 for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brandy Herrick of the 200 block of Lane 440, Lake James, Angola, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentence may be served on community corrections. She was placed on probation for 305 days and was fined $100.
Philip Henschen of the 200 block of West 5th Avenue, Garrett, was fined $50 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Shane Streets of the 0500 block of C.R. 56, Garrett, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 90 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 39 days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation through June 23, 2020, and was fined $1.
Terry Mitchell of Waterloo was sentenced to 180 days in jail and fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 70 days he served in jail while the case was pending. In a separate case, he was fined $25 for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Amanda Custer of the 300 block of East Railroad Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and fined $1 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Shannon Wheaton of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, Angola, received a pair of one-year sentences, to be served at the same time and all suspended, plus one year of probation, and he was fined $1 for possession of a controlled substance and resisting law enforcement, both Class A misdemeanors.
Kristina Durben of the 600 block of South Indiana, Waterloo, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Shay Greuter of the 700 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 59 days served in jail while the case was pending and was fined $1. In a separate case, he was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for time served since July 4, for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served consecutively, and he was fined $1.
Martha Owen of the 100 block of North Union Street, Garrett, received a 90-day suspended sentence and one year of probation for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. She was fined $100, and her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Levi Barrone of the 200 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to 1 1/2 years of incarceration, with credit for 115 days served while the case was pending, for auto theft, a Level 6 felony.
