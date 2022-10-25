School board to conduct special meeting
WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board will conduct a special meeting Thursday at 7 a.m. in the Central Administration Office, 3326 C.R. 427 to consider bids on Chromebooks.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 3:02 am
