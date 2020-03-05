Officers arrest 34
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 34 people from Feb. 24 to March 3, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Jamie Hellwig, 42, of the 200 block of South Bridge Street, Corunna, was arrested Feb. 24 at 3:25 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Clifton Gamble,, 34, of the 200 block of South Bridge Street, Corunna, was arrested Feb. 24 at 3:43 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Melissa Mitchell, 51, of the 300 block of East Redding Road, Angola, was arrested Feb. 24 at 4:20 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Nick Hissong, 36, of the 12300 block of Spencerville Road, Harlan, was arrested Feb. 24 at 8:59 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of possession of a legend drug injection device, a Level 6 felony.
Barbara Cousino, 39, of the 2300 block of C.R. 62, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 24 at 11:13 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging her with public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jonathan Wells, 46, of the 400 block of Spencerville, Hicksville, Ohio, was arrested Feb. 25 at 11:25 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kenneth Uetrecht, 48, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Auburn, was arrested Feb. 27 at 10:42 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Phillip Hazelton, 55, of the 7400 block of North C.R. 450E, Kendallville, was arrested Feb. 27 at 12:36 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for an alleged community corrections violation.
Julie Albright, 42, of the 300 block of Oak Street, Angola, was arrested Feb. 28 at 2:18 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Steven Parsons, 48, of the 2900 block of C.R. 60, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 29 at 4 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kristina Parsons, 42, of the 2900 block of C.R. 60, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 29 at 4:16 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michelle Kooistra, 43, of the 1300 block of Lori Lea Street, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 29 at 2:16 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for charges of fraud, a Level 6 felony, and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Colton Taylor, 19, of the 600 block of North Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 29 at 6:02 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
Christopher Duesler, 28, of the 300 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested March 1 at 3:52 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; Public Intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jonathan Laflash, 20, of the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested March 1 at 9:55 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of Intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
Adam Motes, 36, of the 3700 block of Bruneal Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested March 1 at 5:21 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Patricia Sumner, 42, of the 300 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested March 2 at 12:49 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrang for charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, and contributing to delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kaleb Hall, 18, of the 800 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested March 2 at 1:35 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging him with rape, a Level 3 felony, and sexual battery, a Level 6 felony.
Jeremiah Jeffries, 26, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, was arrested March 2 at 2:42 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of methamphetamine a Level 6 felony.
Michael Koble, 65, of the 1400 block of C.R. 59, Butler, was arrested March 2 at 2:56 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on charges of stalking, a Level 6 felony, and four counts of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Bryce Delong, 18, of the 4900 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was arrested March 2 at 3:02 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with two counts of fraud, a Level 6 felony, and theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Matthew Blair, 35, of the 1300 block of 1316 West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested March 2 at 3:11 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a community corrections violation.
Michelle Hensley, 39, of the 1100 block of Steve Street, Auburn, was arrested March 2 at 3:55 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging her with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Patricia Summer, 42, of the 300 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested March 2 at 12:49 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging her with maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, and contributing to delinquency, a Class A misdemeanor.
Mary Golojch, 37, of the 600 block of North Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested March 2 at 5:20 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging her with burglary, a Level 4 felony.
March Leazier, 41, of the 1500 block of East Bair Road, Columbia City, was arrested March 2 at 7:25 p.m. by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Andrew Brandon, 29, of the 700 block of Hazel Street, Auburn, was arrested March 2 at 8:53 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Breanna Maddox, 32, of the 100 block of South Johnson Street, Garrett, was arrested March 2 at 10:33 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant charging her with possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Frank Ruiz, 29, of the 1100 block of Superior Drive, Auburn, was arrested March 2 at 11:41 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant charging him with operating without financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor.
Tanner Moore-Levy, 19, of the 700 block of DeKalb Avenue, Auburn, was arrested March 3 at 2:57 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath, a Class A misdemeanor; and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jeremy Church, 35, of the 1800 block of Maple Lane, Garrett, was arrested March 3 at 3:08 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Travis May, 30, of the 3100 block of Winter Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested March 3 at 10:28 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Lacie Hinman, 27, of the 400 block of Commercial Street, Roanoke, was arrested March 3 at 4:09 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Megan Holland, of the 3700 block of East Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested March 3 at 4:09 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
