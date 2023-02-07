AUBURN — Discussions on industrial solar in DeKalb County continued Monday with a Butler resident urging the DeKalb County Commissioners not to fast-track decisions on issues including imposing more restrictive set-backs.
Lynn Reinhart addressed the commissioners during their regular meeting Monday morning. For the past several weeks, the commissioners have been discussing proposed text amendments to the county’s solar ordinance.
The DeKalb County Plan Commission will consider the proposed changes during a meeting Feb. 15. Final action on the proposed revisions will go back to the commissioners.
“I guess we’re all aware, you have some tough choices to make ahead of you. Will you make them with all of the facts and data available to you, or will you make them based on emotion? I hope you will make them with not only all of the residents’ best interests in mind, but ultimately the county that you oversee’s best interest at the forefront,” Reinhart said.
Reinhart said he had attempted to obtain information on the fiscal impact and tax revenues that might be generated by solar projects and approached Anton King, president and CEO of DeKalb Economic Development Partnership Inc.
“He said that he had some preliminary numbers but nothing he wished to share quite yet at this time because they were waiting on getting the analysis completed and back from Baker Tilly group,” Reinhart said.
Baker Tilly is an advisory, tax and assurance firm.
“So, kind of hearing that kind of made me think, ‘Why are we potentially looking at making rules that could jeopardize these projects and the revenue stream that they might bring to DeKalb County before we have even seen those numbers?’ Wouldn’t it make sense to slow down, wait ‘til you get those numbers back from them, so that you can analyze them and really understand what you’re looking at? Because I don’t think that the county as a whole does,” Reinhart said.
“It’s very easy to get people on board to stop solar because you have some questions, you have some fears, you have some concerns. But does the county know how much money these companies could bring to DeKalb County?” Reinhart added.
“Don’t overlook that opportunity for the county, schools, for the fire departments, fire territories, and everything that depends on property tax revenue.”
Reinhart asked the commissioners to also consider the possibility of economic development funds that they would have the opportunity to negotiate with the solar companies.
“These would be entirely new funds above and beyond the revenue stream that’s already out there dedicated to the system that’s in place,” Reinhart said.
Reinhart went on to talk about the proposed text amendments addressing setbacks. The proposed amendments would make setbacks from the residences of a non-participating landowners at least 400, 600, 800 or 1,000 feet, depending on the number of sides of the residence that solar panels are on.
“When you talk a thousand feet, you’re almost a quarter of a mile … 400 foot is over one football field, so I know a lot of people have a hard time putting that in perspective when you talk about feet,” Reinhart said.
He also addressed what he described as “fear of change” and “not in my back yard.”
“We all understand and its easy to get caught in that syndrome. I’m sure we all do. We have to recognize the legitimate concerns that that can bring,” he added.
“I guess I just want to say don’t fast-track your decisions now that could jeopardize these projects and the anticipated windfall they could bring to the county, the schools, fire territories or departments and every tax payer in DeKalb County,” Reinhart said.
Sculpin Solar project developer Sarah Massara said Sculpin has prepared a letter for the commissioners and plan commission outlining its concerns with the proposed ordinance amendments.
“As you are all aware, the Sculpin Solar team has been working to develop a 180-megawatt project in DeKalb County bringing a minimum $200 million investment. We’ve been developing the project and planning to submit a permit application under the existing solar ordinance, which again was put in place after much consideration between the commissioners, the area plan commission, and with ample opportunity and ample community input,” she said.
“We’ve prepared this letter with the shared goal in mind, and that is the efficient utilization of one of DeKalb County’s greatest resources, its land, while also protecting private property rights as a cornerstone to American society.”
An audience member asked why solar developers were being treated differently than other industries in DeKalb County.
“I’ve said all along, ‘You want to install these solar panels, why don’t you do it the easy way? Just turn your ground to industrial and have the smaller setbacks and get the full use of the land as it is properly zoned,’” Commissioner Todd Sanderson said.
“We’re giving special use of the land, but we’re requiring bigger setbacks and decommissioning because it wasn’t supposed to be used for that to start with.”
Andrew Provines of the 3900 block of C.R. 75 thanked the commissioners for proposing the extra setbacks, stating multiple houses will have solar wrapped around them.
He noted the proposed ordinance revisions include a provision that allows adjacent, non-participating landowners to negotiate with developers for lesser setbacks.
Provines went on to criticize Commissioner Mike Watson, saying Watson had advocated for solar companies.
Provines said he has copies of emails where Watson is “doing the work for the companies.”
“They’re sending him the abatement plans. He’s then forwarding them on to (DeKalb County President) Rick Ring,” Provines asserted.
“Is that the right process to have a commissioner do the negotiations, offer to have meetings with the solar company, then pass their abatements forward to the county council? Seems like that would be a financial operation and should go straight to council,” Provines said.
“It just seems like they (solar developers) have had an advocate the entire time where we have not, so now that we’re actually speaking out more, we do appreciate the setbacks, we do appreciate what you’re doing. Solar, if it comes in, it comes in. It is what it is. We’ve just fought for more protections for all of the citizens of this county.”
Watson said he wished to speak in rebuttal to Provines’ comments.
“I have said from the beginning of this process that I would give these developers the same consideration I would any other developer that came to town. What I have said in these emails is that ‘send me the information. I’ll digest it,’ just exactly the way I did with the packets he’s given me, emails you’ve sent me. No difference. It’s just gathering information. There was no advocacy in there at all,” Watson said.
“I said ‘Send me your EDA (economic development agreement). I’ll look it over.’ I also said that we would not consider any developer-authored EDAs or decommissioning agreements or anything else. So that’s certainly not advocating for that. That’s simply gathering the information. So you can twist it any way you want.”
“I’m not twisting anything. They’re emails. They’re emails where you’re garnering meetings with solar companies. They’re emails where you’re passing their abatement information after its been filled out to the council instead of it going directly to the council. Seems like you’re a little bit out of your lane,” Provines countered.
“Well no, I’m not. My lane is the same as I would give any developer … I have not treated any of these solar projects any differently than I have any other developer that I have worked with over the last 18 years,” Watson replied.
