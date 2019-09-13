WATERLOO — The Baron Brigade Marching Invitational takes place this evening at DeKalb High School.
Twelve high school marching bands are scheduled to compete, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The host band, DeKalb’s Baron Brigade, will perform in exhibition at 9:30 p.m., followed by awards at 9:45 p.m.
Admission costs $7 per person, or $5 for students and senior citizens. Preschoolers will be admitted free.
The schedule of performances:
Scholastic Class B
5:30 p.m. — Heritage Marching Patriots
Scholastic Class A
5:43 p.m. — New Haven Mighty Marching Bulldogs
5:56 p.m. — South Side
6:09 p.m. — Snider Mighty Panther Marching Band
Open Class D
7:15 p.m. — Eastside Marching Pride
7:30 p.m. — Whitko Marching Pride
7:45 p.m. — Bluffton Bengal Brigade
8 p.m. — Spirit of Woodlan
Open Class C
8:15 p.m. — Garrett Railroader Regiment
Open Class B
8:45 p.m. — Leo
9 p.m. — East Noble Marching Knights
9:15 p.m. — North Side Marching Legends
Exhibition
9:30 p.m. — DeKalb Baron Brigade
Awards — 9:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.