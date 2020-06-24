AUBURN — A pedestrian was struck when he stepped in front of a car Tuesday at 11:38 a.m. on West 7th Street (S.R. 8), 300 feet west of Grandstaff Drive, the Auburn Police Department reported.
Damian K. Bowers, 24, of C.R. 7, Garrett, suffered minor bleeding from his hand, left elbow and head. He was transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn for treatment of his injuries.
Police said Jarrett D. McNamara, 18, of Auburn, was driving eastbound on 7th Street in a 2001 Chevrolet Impala, approaching Grandstaff Drive and passing a line of stopped cars on the right.
Bowers stepped in front of the stopped cars, not in a designated cross walk, and into the path of McNamara’s car after being waved through by a driver in a stopped vehicle. McNamama’s car hit Bowers, who rolled up onto the hood, struck the windshield and was thrown into the air.
A police report listed the cause of the collision as “pedestrian’s action” for crossing not at an intersection.
Police estimated the impact caused $5,000 to $10,000 damage to the car, including its windshield.
