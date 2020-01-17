AUBURN — After serving DeKalb County and the surrounding communities for nearly two years, the Northern Indiana Grandparents and Caregivers Support Group has seen as many as 10 people attend its monthly meetings.
Group facilitator Martha Savage thinks there should be more.
“We’d like to grow the group,” said Savage, who is a parent mentor for Before 5.
The group was launched in February 2018 as a partnership between Before5 and Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start.
“There are a lot of custodial grandparents. It’s common today,” Savage said. “It’s happening more and more, and even great-grandparents caring for their great-grandchildren, because no one else can in the family. They’re stepping up out of love for their family. They do what they have to do.”
The group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
“Having a group like this is a support as well as an opportunity to meet other grandparents in the same situation. They get support and encouragement,” Savage said.
Savage hopes grandparents and caregivers will attend two upcoming programs.
On Feb. 25, the group will conduct a “community conversation” with United Way of DeKalb County in an effort to learn the needs of custodial grandparents.
“It’s an opportunity to have their voice heard. We encourage people to come to that,” Savage said.
On March 24, Jessica Maynard of the Autism Society of Northern Indiana will speak to the group.
Savage said the group has several grandparents and great-grandparents who care for children who are on the autism spectrum.
“We know there are more grandparents out there that could benefit from out time together,” Savage said.
For more information about the group, people may contact Savage at 927-4610.
