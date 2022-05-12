Ever since I was little kid, I’ve been placed into leadership positions whether I was ready or not.
At the age of 10, I agreed to a verbal contract with my parents that stated I couldn’t get my driver license until I earned the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. Little did I know what this agreement was going to entail and allowed me experiences, struggles, and triumph of accomplishing that feat. I did not get my driver’s license until I was 17, but I accomplished this goal that I agreed to near, seven years prior. I credit this early exposure to being put in a “adapt and survive” situation to the foresight my parents had in me.
I never thought of myself as a leader per se; I simply saw a task or objective and took the reins to deliver results I deemed appropriate given the situation. In this process, I’ve had many mentors and guiders to bounce ideas, test concepts, and give me the confidence to accomplish the task at hand.
One recommendation I often give is to surround yourself with others wiser than you. There is a world of knowledge out there and a lot of people that have been through the same situation as you. Don’t be afraid to ask for help, ask that question, or think it through out loud. Having a sounding board that you trust for honest feedback can be critical to your leadership journey. We are all unfinished products and how we seize an opportunity will shape our futures. We can adapt and thrive or shut down and freeze.
Embracing leadership is a scary thing, but if you’ve built a team of trusted advisors and mentors around you, don’t bet against yourself. A thing about leadership is ... living in the scary (or unknown) is right where you need to be. Embrace the opportunity presented to you, own it and deliver. Being able to repeat these results will have a lasting impact on your personal and professional career.
Final thoughts: Embrace the opportunity, build, and empower your team, create the plan, and execute. So, no matter where you find yourself in your leadership journey, you’ve been presented with an opportunity to make a difference for the greater good. It’s time to get after it!
Anton King is executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership Inc., and a committee member for the DeKalb LEADS steering committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.