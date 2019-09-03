AUBURN — Into The Light will take place Saturday at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater, leading into Suicide Awareness Week.
The event from 2:30-8:30 p.m. at 301 S. Center St., Auburn, will feature music by six local bands and two vocal soloists.
Children’s activities, face painting, a cruise-in, food trucks, a raffle, and resource vendors will take place throughout the day.
Freewill offerings at the gate will support training provided by Dekalb County Suicide and scholarships for a graduating seniors in each of DeKalb County’s high schools who are entering mental health fields of study.
Guest speaker Nathan Shuherk, an Auburn native, is a mental health advocate and blogger. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia while attending Taylor University. He now serves on the board of directors for a mental health nonprofit organization and is part of a social media advocacy group aimed at ending the stigma of mental illnesses.
Jensen Snyder, 14, freshman at Garrett High School, will sing the national anthem to open the event. She released her first original single, "Railroad,” last December and will be releasing her next original, "Polaroid,” this month.
Megan Merrell, a former Auburn resident. will share a song during the closing candle vigil.
Bands performing throughout the day will be:
• Kerosec, a rock/alternative band based in Fort Wayne that performs original material written by Tom Kerosec and puts its own twist on familiar covers;
• Static Fly, an all-original rock/metal band that has been performing together since 1995, won a competition sponsored by radio station 98.9 The Bear and is working on its fourth album;
• The Illegals, another 98.9 The Bear contest winner that formed in 2012 as a hard-rock cover band and has created some original songs;
• The Kickbacks, a highly energetic three-piece band that writes original rock tunes and was a 98.9 The Bear finalist two years in a row;
• REKT, a favorite party band from DeKalb County that performs classic rock, blues, funk and hard rock; and
• The Motor Folkers, an acoustic duo that focuses on energy-driven music.
Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. No pets or alcohol will be permitted on the grounds.
Sunday marked the start of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. All month, mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies and community members will be uniting to promote suicide prevention awareness.
Suicide Awareness week is recognized Sept. 8-15.
The observances encourage conversation, connecting people to resources, promoting awareness and effective solutions for prevention.
Globally, 800,000 people die by suicide every year, according to the event’s organizers. Nationally, every 12 minutes there is a death by suicide, and there is an attempt every 40 seconds. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.
“For every one death by suicide, at least 150 people are affected. This is known as “the ripple effect.’ Depression and mental health issues are not always easy to see. The enemy is silence. Let's talk about it,” said event organizer Angie Hathaway.
She said the idea behind Into the Light is to bring awareness and prevention to the taboo subject of suicide.
“Often times we want to shed light, even if at times it's just a crack of light in a dim room. To have hope!” Hathaway said.
“A huge thank you to our sponsors and supporters,” she said. “Without community involvement we would not be able to bring these types of activities to you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.