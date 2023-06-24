Cedar Creek drainage board meets Tuesday
AUBURN — The Cedar Creek drainage board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27.
The meeting will take place in Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
School district to host community meetings
WATERLOO — DeKalb County Central United School District has announced the dates, times, and locations for two July community meetings with a focus on facility improvements.
The first meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 17 at DeKalb High School and will begin at 7 p.m. and open to anyone interested.
The second meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 20 at Country Meadow Elementary School and will begin at 7 p.m. and open to anyone interested. Special attention will be placed on the financial impact of facility improvements on the agriculture and farming communities.
Questions should be directed to Superintendent Steve Teders at steders@dekalbcentral.net or 920-1011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.