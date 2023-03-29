AUBURN — Bruce T. Masopust, chairman of the board for the Moose fraternity, will speak at Auburn Moose Lodge 566, 402 S. Main St., at 6 p.m. on April 14 as part of his travels across the state of Indiana.
For more information about the event, contact the Moose Lodge office at 925-0454.
Masopust rose to become the Moose fraternity’s chief presiding officer on July 4, 2022. He was elected by a vote of the Moose delegates to a one-year term at the fraternity’s 134th international convention held in Orlando, Florida.
The Moose organization, headquartered at Mooseheart, Illinois, consists of nearly 900,000 men and women in approximately 1,300 lodges and 1,200 chapters throughout the United States, Canada and Great Britain.
The organization owns and operates Mooseheart, a 1,000-acre community and school for children in need, located 40 miles west of Chicago; and Moosehaven, a 63-acre retirement community near Jacksonville, Florida.
Additionally, Moose lodges and chapters conduct between $40-$60 million worth of community service annually (counting monetary donations, miles driven and volunteer hours worked).
Such community service can be tailored to local needs, but also takes the form of organization-wide programs. One of these programs includes Tommy Moose, where lodges and chapters have provided over 200,000 plush moose figures since 2003, free of charge, to emergency workers and hospitals to give to children in stressful situations.
The Moose Youth Awareness Program annually brings together hundreds of bright teenagers for youth congresses to discuss the most effective ways to conduct KidsTalks — positive life choice messages to children ages 4-9. Moose-trained teens have given KidsTalks to more than 700,000 youngsters across North America since 1990.
