GARRETT — With a new school year right around the corner the administration at Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools is looking forward to what might be the first “normal” school year in a couple years.
With that Matt Smith, principal at Garrett High School announced during last week’s board meeting that the school would be bringing back the Character Counts program featuring its Six Pillars of Characters. Originally begun 20 years ago the high school had implemented a different program for the past two years.
Students will see no increase in lunch costs for the upcoming school year, and all students will be eligible for a universal free breakfast. Elementary students will pay $2.50 per lunch meal, secondary students will be charged $2.60.
In preparation for the new year a “Back to School Night” is planned Thursday, Aug. 4 for all students, from 5-7 p.m. at J.E. Ober Elementary and from 6-8 p.m. in the middle and high schools. School hours are Monday-Thursday at 8:15 at J.E. Ober and Monday-Thursday at 8 a.m. in the middle at high schools. Classes in all buildings have a late start on Fridays at 8:45 a.m.
The board approved two donations for the Career Development Program, including $200,000 from the Dekko Foundation and $25,000 from Daryle and Brenda Doden; plus a $10,000 donation from Walter and Joanna Comer for the student scholarship in their names.
Also approved were a teacher appreciation grant policy, 2022-2023 gift card resolution, an agreement with Weller Grant Services, an inter-local facility agreement for CHOICE House and permission for four instructors to attend a research council on mathematics Learning Conference in Las Vegas.
A declaration to dedicate Johanna Court in the school-owned Brennen Estates housing addition back to the city was approved by the board pending signatures from city officials.
In addition to leaves of absence, the board approved several personnel items. They include:
• The hiring of Mike Schenkel as director of buildings and grounds, Jim Schenkel as maintenance technician, Kody Linville as custodian; Sandra Anderson as bus driver and Kara Molargik as eighth grade math instructor; and
• The resignations of Kyler Deverna-Perez and high school English instructor, Shannon Harmon as high school guidance counselor and John Blomeke as cafeteria employee.
Middle school math teacher Erin Howard moved up to a high school guidance counselor position.
The board approved these high school coaches in addition to those returning this year:
• Austin Johnson, Brody Dixon, Cordell Camp and Corey Schoon as assistant football coaches; Chance Hinkle as assistant cross country coach; and Jordan Baer as volunteer cheer coach; and
• The resignations of Sam Malcolm as assistant cross country coach, and Kyler Deverna-Perez and Jason Richards as assistant football coaches.
In the middle school, coaches approved include assistant cheer coach Saylor Seifert; Ethan Harter as assistant football coach; Kelly Flotow as eighth-grade volleyball coach, Alexandria Gottfried as seventh-grade volleyball coach; and Olivia Ice as sixth-grade volleyball coach.
The resignations of Austin Johnson as football coach; Jen Custer as sixth-grade girls basketball coach; and Sam Malcolm as boys basketball coach were also approved.
