AUBURN — The DeKalb County Plan Commission Wednesday voted to send a favorable recommendation to the DeKalb County Commissioners on a new DeKalb County Trails Plan.
The plan will be used to guide future planning and development of trails in unincorporated DeKalb County with connections to neighboring counties and municipalities and their existing trails networks.
Having an official, adopted plan will make the county eligible to apply for state and federal grants to develop the trails, the plan commission heard.
The county commissioners will consider the plan July 19 at 9:30 a.m.
The development of a trails plan began in 2019 with a meeting of the non-profit DeKalb County Trails Inc., which worked on it with the Auburn/Waterloo Trail Committee. Due to COVID-19, the plan did not move forward for a period of time, said Chris Gaumer, the county’s zoning administrator and director of development services.
He noted that property acquisition for proposed trails has not started, and that while the plan gives an idea of where the trails will be located, things potentially could change.
The plan recommends a north-south connection trail from Allen County to Steuben County as a priority. It would connect the Poka-Bache Trail, that runs from Ouabache State Park in Wells County to Pokagon State Park in Steuben County. The north-south connection in DeKalb County would include the Rieke Park Trail through Auburn and the Auburn/Waterloo Trail running along C.R. 427, with remaining segments yet to be completed, according to the plan.
DeKalb County Council President Rick Ring, who has worked on the plan, described the Poka-Bache Trail as the “spine” of the DeKalb County trails plan.
The commission heard comments from several audience members on the value of a trails system and how trails enhance a community’s “quality of place.”
Ring said families looking to locate in a particular area look for amenities offered there and trails are one of those amenities.
DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership Executive Director Anton King echoed Ring’s sentiments, noting that bike-friendly and walkable trails are marketable to companies, businesses and individuals.
Jed Freels said retaining young people and keeping them in the community is important and trails offer an opportunity for people to experience a sense of “connectedness.”
“It’s going to be a very fluid plan,” Freels acknowledged. “There are ways to build the trail, but not if you don’t have a plan.”
Ring said once a plan is in place, property owners along the proposed trails will be inventoried to determine who is willing to work with the county and who is not.
“There’s a lot of work that has to be done,” Ring added. “We’ve got to get out in public … go door to door.”
State Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, who serves as co-chair of the Indiana Trails Caucus, also endorsed the plan.
He said the state and federal governments are giving the most amount of money they ever have given for trial development and having a plan would give the county a “unique opportunity” to apply for those funds.
“I think you’ll be amazed at how much it’s used in the future,” he said of a trails system.
“I totally endorse this program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.