Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.