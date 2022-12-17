Tri Kappa selling nuts
GARRETT — Garrett Tri Kappa Sorority has a limited amount of cashews, chocolate covered peanuts, pecans and honey roasted pecans available for purchase.
Nuts are available at the Garrett Country Club, 401 N. Walsh St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. All nuts are in one-pound bags at $10 each. All proceeds benefit Tri Kappa community programs.
