AUBURN — The director of an agency that operates a large food pantry in DeKalb County is brainstorming options to procure food items, after changes affected the donations it receives.
Renee Florin, executive director of SonShine Ministries in Auburn, explained that last year the agency received food from three different sources: private donations; items purchased from Community Harvest in Fort Wayne; and from Walmart Distribution Center at Garrett at no charge.
“That’s where a majority of food banks in DeKalb County got food from,” she said of the Walmart Distribution Center.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, Walmart implemented a new food distribution model nationwide. According to a letter sent by Walmart Supply Chain, donations from distribution centers would go to Feeding America food banks and member agencies. In northeast Indiana, that means Community Harvest Food Bank in Fort Wayne.
The change was made “to ensure key compliance standards for handling donations are met,” according to the Walmart letter.
“It was a corporate decision made by Walmart across the nation” said Community Harvest Executive President Carmen Cumberland. “They wanted to make sure that there was brand protection, safe food handling, one place managing all the donations. ... Walmart is a huge contributor to the fight against hunger.”
Florin expressed concern that pantries previously obtaining food at no cost from the distribution centers now would have to buy those items from Community Harvest, in addition to paying a $25 delivery fee. She noted that SonShine Ministries food pantry relied on Walmart Distribution Center donations for about 80% of the food it received. Donated items included meat and fish, canned and boxed goods, fruits and vegetables, cheese and other dairy produce.
Last year, SonShine Ministries food pantry served 1,916 families, with 610 of those unduplicated. Of those it served, 62% were from Auburn, 13% from Garrett, 11% from Waterloo, 8% from Butler, and 6% from other areas.
Since learning of the change, Florin has met with Community Harvest representatives to find a solution.
“We want to work with the pantries and make sure everyone is whole,” said Cumberland. “We’re working through logistics. We’ve got to work through it.”
Cumberland said Community Harvest charges up to 19 cents per pound of food.
“But if we need to get it out, we usually do it at zero,” she added.
In addition, Cumberland said, SonShine Ministries food pantry will begin receiving government-issued products at no charge.
Cumberland said another option being considered is having produce delivered to a central hub, resulting in only one delivery charge.
Other ideas being considered by Florin include having countywide food drives for all participating food pantries at least once a year with several drop-off sites, as well as countywide turkey and ham drives at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Florin also has been in contact with the Community Foundation of DeKalb County about establishing a fund for donations that could be used by the county’s food pantries to purchase food on a large scale and share it, she said.
“I want DeKalb County to know that there are going to be changes in how we are able to feed the hungry of DeKalb County,” Florin said.
Cumberland said she believes a solution can be found through collaboration between Community Harvest and local food pantries.
“We will work all this out,” Cumberland said.
