AUBURN — As the number of new COVID-19 infections continue to rise in DeKalb County a state mobile vaccine and testing clinic will be held Dec. 14-16 at the fairgrounds.
The three-day clinic will be from noon to 8 p.m. each day at Middaugh Hall on the campus of the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available for anyone five year-old and older. Booster shots will also be available along with testing.
On Monday, the DeKalb County Health Department reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 along with two additional deaths. The 117 cases included 16 school-aged students.
The two deaths brings the county’s total to 90 according to the health department. One death was a person over 60 and the other was a person over 80.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said despite the higher number of cases, the county could possibly be at a peak.
He said Parkview DeKalb Hospital is reporting the number of patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 is down nearly half from a total of 15 a week ago.
The age breakdown for the county includes: eight in the 0-10 age group, 17 in the 11-20 age group, 21 in the 21-30 age group, 13 in the 31-40 age group, 20 in the 41-50 age group, 22 in the 51-60 age group, nine in the 61-70 age group, six in the 71-80 age group and one in the 81-90 age group.
The county reported 304 new cases of COVID-19, a slight decrease from the week ending Nov. 26 when 345 cases were reported.
The health department is urging everyone who isn’t vaccinated to get vaccinated and those that are, are encouraged to get a booster.
Appointments for the upcoming vaccine clinic can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Walk-ins will be welcome.
