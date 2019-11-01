GARRETT — Trick or treat at downtown Garrett businesses will take place from 4-5 p.m. today, with trick or treat in residential neighborhoods from 5-7 p.m.
Also today, the First Church of Christ, 213 E. King St., Garrett, is hosting a Halloween alternative event from 5-7 p.m. in the church basement with games, candy and snacks. The Town of Altona will hold a Halloween party from 5-8 p.m. in the Town Hall.
The events were scheduled to take place Thursday but were rescheduled due to inclement weather.
