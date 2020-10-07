AUBURN — Mayor Mike Ley did more than the routine signing of a proclamation Tuesday at Auburn City Hall.
In proclaiming Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Ley gave a personal account of his encounters with five Auburn women who are victims of abuse.
Ley met for a signing ceremony with representatives of the DeKalb County Domestic Violence Taskforce and YWCA Northeast Indiana, He described meeting the five women during his door-to-door campaign for mayor in 2019.
“I heard about the beatings. I heard about the chokings. I heard about, literally, the frying pan on the head, and I heard about the gunshot warning fired,” Ley said.
The women live in all four quadrants of the city and represent all income levels, Ley said.
Four told him about the domestic violence in their homes, and a fifth described how she was sexually abused by her father, the mayor said.
Ley said it caused him to shift the focus of his election campaign away from plans for bricks-and-mortar projects.
“What we really need to work on is our people,” Ley said.
The mayor said he believes God wanted him to hear those women’s stories “so I understood and could firsthand learn about domestic violence.”
At the time, he offered to pray with the women and continue praying for them.
A year later, Ley said he still looking for solutions to systemic problems such as domestic violence, poverty, abuse, addictions and homelessness
He said he tells God, “You just keep leading the way, and I’ll, hopefully, recognize what I’m supposed to do.”
After reading his proclamation, Ley concluded, “We are committed. These aren’t just words on a paper.”
“Kudos to the mayor for sharing some personal stories that really give a lot more meaning to this than just reading through a scripted speech,” said new Auburn Police Chief Doug Harp, who attended the signing ceremony.
Harp also offered his commitment to help combat domestic violence.
“We’ve got to change things. We can’t continue to just answer a call and give them a card and say see you later and good luck,” Harp said about victims of domestic violence.
The full text of the mayor’s proclamation:
Whereas, the City of Auburn is committed to eliminating domestic violence, and,
Whereas, throughout our city domestic violence traumatizes victims, endangers children, harms families, and threaten Auburn, and,
Whereas, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month we renew our commitment to prevent and hold accountable the perpetrators of these tragic crimes, and bring encouragement and healing to those who have been impacted by them, and,
Whereas, domestic violence can take many forms and can affect anyone, regardless of economic, racial, cultural, generational, religious, or gender status, and
Whereas, one in four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime, and
Whereas, witnessing violence between one’s parents or caretakers is the strongest risk factor of transmitting violent behavior from one generation to the next, and
Whereas, DeKalb County Domestic Violence Taskforce and YWCA Northeast Indiana is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all by providing education about healthy relationships and changing attitudes away from supporting violence and advocating for victims empowering them to stay safe, reach their goals, and achieve self-sufficiency.
Now, therefore, I, Michael Ley, Mayor of the City of Auburn, do hereby proclaim October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
