WATERLOO — DeKalb High School instrumental music students recently participated in this year's virtual solo and ensemble district contest.
Students recorded videos of themselves playing to submit to a panel of Indiana State School Music Association judges.
“Each judge was then assigned an instrument and gave our students great feedback to make them better musicians,” said Shanna Lank, DeKalb’s director of bands.
Results for DeKalb students:
Mackenzie Hammer — flute solo gold;
Olivia Benbow — clarinet solo gold, qualified for state;
Shelby Badger — clarinet solo gold;
Alana Morris — clarinet solo silver;
Monique Fentress — clarinet solo silver;
Josh Allen — alto sax solo gold, qualified for state;
Alyssa Greenfield — alto sax solo gold, qualified for state;
Sylvia Benbow — alto sax solo silver;
Luke Helmkamp — alto sax solo silver;
Tyler Babbitt — alto sax solo silver;
Flute trio — Jeremy Huff, Libby Rowe and Sierra Steckley — gold;
Flute quartet — Cailyn George, Paige Fleming, Iona Carey, Emma Salisbury — gold;
Sax quartet — Alyssa Greenfield, Alex Kurtz, Parker Morton, Emma Salisbury — gold qualified for state;
Sax quartet — Derek Kruse, Alyssa Greenfield, Parker Morton, Elizabeth Jones — gold;
Bass clarinet quartet — Paige Fleming, Iona Carey, Katilynn Hillary, Gabe Tobierre — gold;
Clarinet quintet — Olivia Benbow, Ana Filutze, Alana Morris, Gabe Tobierre, Arayia Murphy-Weatherspoon — gold;
Madeline Ball — trumpet solo gold;
Ryan Jauregui — French Horn solo gold;
Brooklyn Clark — trombone solo gold;
Matthew Vetter — trombone solo gold;
Carter Norrick — trombone solo gold;
Shawn Hamman — trombone solo gold;
Charlie Payne — trombone solo silver;
John Platt — trombone solo silver;
Gavin Kling — Baritone solo gold;
Trumpet trio — Dawn Burch, Dylan Grabner, Lauren Ley — silver;
Trumpet trio — Angel Hamman, Eli Catterall, Zaidan Krontz — silver;
Trombone trio — Jacob Hanes, Kayden Slone, Matt Vetter — gold qualified for state;
Brass Sextet — Rylee Sleeper, Eli Catterall, Jack Peel, Beckett Neal, Terrin Budd Davis, Landon Dove;
Alana Morris — marimba solo silver;
Travers Mason — violin solo — gold qualified for state.
