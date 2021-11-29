FORT WAYNE — The Parkview Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic is moving to a new location on the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus beginning today.
The clinic will now operate at 3718 New Vision Dr., Building C, Fort Wayne. Hours of operation are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The clinic can provide first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The Parkview location is focused on vaccinating individuals ages 12 and up. For individuals 5-11, Parkview has partnered with Super Shot, 1515 Hobson Road, Fort Wayne.
Booster shots are recommended for all adults ages 18 and older. Adults who initially received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can get their booster shot six months after their second dose. Adults who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster two months after their initial dose.
Any of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States can be given as booster shots, regardless of initial doses.
To make an appointment for the Parkview Health vaccine clinic, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 266-0778 or 877-651-0748. Walk-ins will also be accepted.
