If you are co-parenting with a toxic ex, or your co-parenting relationship is high conflict, have you given thought to a different style of co-parenting, one that would require very little communication with your ex? For high conflict co-parenting or toxic co-parenting, that style could be “parallel parenting.”
“Co-parenting” is for those parents who can problem-solve together in the best interest of their child(ren), even though they are no longer together. “Parallel parenting” is for those parents who may or may not share custody, but cannot interact or problem-solve. This from the Coparenter May 2019 by Dr. Jann Blackstone
You need to determine what needs to happen in your co-parenting for your child(ren) to not be affected by how you are co-parenting. If there is an unwillingness to work with your ex toward a goal of respectful and responsible co-parenting, then maybe this is an option. If one or both of you believe this style of co-parenting would be in the best interest of the child(ren), then this style of co-parenting should maybe be considered.
I am personally not a fan of this being a long-term style of co-parenting, if at all possible. I believe it could be a way to co-parent while trying to set boundaries and establish an expectation for how you want to co-parent. I also believe it is a way for you to get a co-parenting standard in place and those boundaries established and understood.
With “co-parenting,” you work together, can attend activities at the same time without tension and upset. You are able to communicate about your child(ren) in a respectful way, always keeping best interest of your child(ren) in high regard, you make efforts to properly inform each other about events, activities and parties and more than likely you can be flexible and adaptable with your court ordered parenting plan.
With “parallel parenting”, you would most probably set up a guideline for very little communication or interaction with each other, have a set schedule for who will attend what event or activity so that there is no contact or tension between you, and in this type of co-parenting, you will probably be sharing no information and most likely will communicate only in writing.
“Parallel parenting” may be the style of co-parenting you want to consider and the style necessary for the child(ren) to not be caught in the middle of a high conflict co-parenting relationship, at least unless and until boundaries are set, and standards and expectations are put in place.
If you are unable to co-parent, or are unwilling to co-parent with your ex, then disengaging from each other and having little communication and direct contact, is probably best for at least short term. This is just another option and resource to use to get you to a place of respectful and responsible co-parenting for your child(ren). This may seem drastic and unorthodox, but think about your current situation and be honest about if this different style of co-parenting could help get you to the goal of raising healthy, happy and well-adjusted child(ren), even if you are doing so with someone you deem as toxic.
Tiffany Benyaco (Huffpost) wrote that “The ultimate goal of parallel parenting is reducing conflict and moving forward with each other parenting the child(ren).” I hope you all have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.