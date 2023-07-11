AUBURN — Just like a highway, an airport runway needs periodic maintenance and repair.
That’s why the DeKalb County Airport will be closed for just over a month, according to DeKalb County Airport Authority board member Randy Fox.
The closure begins July 28, he told the DeKalb County Council Tuesday.
“Right now, no one is allowed to land coming in from the east flying west,” he explained. “There’s a great big X. Last month, I think I sent a picture in — an aerial photograph that showed a great big X at the end of the runway.
“Construction workers are out there. We don’t want airplanes flying over top of them or someone coming in low enough that they strike some of the equipment,” Fox said.
“Once the construction proceeds to where they’re putting down pavement, July 28, the entire runway’s going to be closed,” Fox said. “We’ll reopen on Aug. 29. All 7,100 feet will be done. All of the lighting will be in and all the markings will be on.”
That’s only part of the work.
“As part of this project, we’re going to displace the threshold. There will be a line across the runway where an aircraft coming in can’t use the first 600 feet of the runway,” he explained.
“From the threshold out is called the runway protection zone. If we didn’t displace the runways, we’d be talking about other roads that had to be impacted by the airport construction, and nobody’s interested in that.”
At the suggestion of the Federal Aviation Administration, Fox said the airport has agreed to displace the thresholds on both ends. The landing distance for all aircraft using the airport will be 6,300 feet but aircraft will be able to use the full 7,100 feet for takeoffs, Fox said.
Without the runway displacement, it could be necessary to close C.R. 31. When he was flying, Fox said the airport’s runway was 2,200 feet in length. “The whole idea is we will have that safety margin for error and we don’t impact any of the other county infrastructure,” he noted.
Pending receipt of a federal grant, the airport board accepted a quote to move all of the precision landing equipment. This equipment allows aircraft to follow the electronic path to make safe landings during fog, heavy rain or other weather conditions that prevent visual observation of the runway.
The self-service fuel system at the airport is moving along with some additional steps to accomplish.
The point-of-sale credit card machine arrived damaged, Fox said. It has since been sent back to be repaired or replaced.
Various tests remain for the tank and plumbing before the self-service system can be placed in service. Fox said the goal is to have that ready later this month. When ready, pilots can bring their planes to the pumps, swipe their card, fill up with fuel and either fly away or store them in hangars at the airport.
Fox noted two aircraft have relocated to the DeKalb County Airport in recent weeks from other airports because of the availability of self-service fuel. “We’re anticipating this is going to put some big demand … the last I knew, we had a waiting list of about 40 people looking for hangars.
“A six-place hangar, I think, is somewhere in the neighborhood of $400,000 to $500,000 to build,” Fox said. “We won’t be building any of those real fast until the runway is done.”
In other business, the council approved an amendment to the health department’s salary and wage ordinance last month to correct an entry error for the part-time registered nurse’s salary. The corrected amount is $42.98 per hour maximum.
Monday, DeKalb County Commissioners decided to seek public comment whether to opt in or opt out of receiving enhanced health funding from the state.
“I think it’s going to be important for our information for the prep of the 2024 budget that the commissioners make a decision whether to opt in or opt out by the time we start preparing the budget in mid-August,” County Council President Rick Ring said.
“I know we have to notify the state by Sept. 1, but we’re going to have a discussion based on what we’re going to budget for the health department, and this could have a big effect on that.”
Commissioner Mike Watson said commissioners will receive public comment on the matter at its July 24 meeting to help them determine a course to take at the July 31 meeting.
“I would encourage all of the council members to either be at one of those meetings and make public comment or at least send in a written opinion whether we should opt in or opt out,” Ring said. “Let the commissioners know how you feel about it because it will have a big effect on how we budget for the health department next year.”
