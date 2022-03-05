INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb High School student Harmony Bonse has been selected to advance to the National History Day in Indiana state contest after a successful west region contest on February 26.
The contest included students from DeKalb, Kosciusko, Parke and Sullivan counties.
Approximately 48 students took part in the contest, with finalists advancing to the 2022 NHDI State Contest on April 30 at Marian University in Indianapolis.
Bonse’s entry, an exhibit in the senior division, is entitled, “The Kidling of Chicago: What is the Source?”
NHDI is a yearlong program dedicated to enhancing history education in Indiana’s schools. Students in grades 4-12 explore a historical subject that fits under the annual theme. This year’s theme is “Debate & Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences.” Students use their research to create a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance or website. To reach the 2022 NHDI State Contest, students must qualify at one of five regional virtual contests.
NHDI is a project-based, inquiry-based program that encourages students to explore their own passions by conducting research, developing research questions, and then exhibit their individual learning styles through the creation of exhibits, documentaries, performances, papers and websites.
NHDI is presented by the Rooker Family Foundation with support from the Vigran Family Foundation. For more information, visit indianahistory.org/historyday.
