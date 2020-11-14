GARRETT — Garrett’s annual Parade of Lights, originally set for Saturday, Nov. 21, has been canceled.
The parade features decorated and lighted wagons pulled by draft horses from the DeKalb Horsemen’s Association and ushers in the Christmas season.
The decision was based on new pandemic response requirements issued by the Indiana State Department of Health earlier this week, limiting social gatherings of any kind, inside or outside, to 50 people for counties in the orange-coded metrics map, including DeKalb County, according to the announcement.
“After our planning and trying to work this into a parade to get as close to a ‘normal’ feeling we could possibly get, we will fall short because of the surge in COVID-19 cases,” Mayor Todd Fiandt said. “This is just an awful feeling today. We will have to plan for next year. I am so sorry.”
A small fireworks display is planned on New Year’s Eve, sponsored by the city.
Garrett City Hall closing
Garrett City Hall will close to the public effective Monday, Nov. 23, Fiandt announced Friday.
Fiandt wrote, “After careful consideration, we have decided that it would be in the best interest of our employees and citizens to close City Hall and departments to the public effective Nov. 23.
“These restrictions are being taken to keep our staff and customers better protected from the possible transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
“Payments for utilities, permits, fines, etc. may be made online by credit/debit card,” Fiandt continued. “You may place a check or money order payment in the drop box located on the Keyser Street side of City Hall. Please no cash payments in the drop box.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” he said. “Thank you for your patience and understanding during these unusual times.”
Church goes online only
AUBURN — First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., has canceled Sunday’s in-person services, the church said Friday:
“Because of recent, unforeseen developments with the COVID pandemic, in-person worship and Sunday School have been canceled this weekend. We hope you’ll join us online at 8:30 a.m.,” the church said. The online service may be watched at auburnumc.church or on Facebook.
The church had been holding in-person services, with masks required, since mid-June.
Horizon Bank lobbies to be open only by appointment
Horizon Bank said Friday that beginning Monday, the lobbies of all its locations throughout Indiana and Michigan will be open by appointment only.
The bank’s drive-up, ATM and Live Video Banking facilities will remain open, and hours of operation will remain unchanged.
The bank operates offices in Auburn and Garrett.
Horizon said it encourages customers to call their local branches to schedule appointments during normal business hours. In addition, Horizon is encouraging customers to bank from home using many remote banking options available, such as: online and mobile banking, Bank by Telephone, Call Center (888) 873-2640 and ATM’s and Live Video Banking where available.
Because of the climbing trend in COVID-19 positivity rates, number of new cases and increased hospitalization rates, Horizon is proactively taking action to ensure a safe environment for its customers and employees, the bank said. This restriction will remain in place until further notice.
Horizon said it will continue to update customers and communities as the situation changes. It has created a dedicated web page on horizonbank.com for updates, ways to bank remotely, helpful resources and any changes to branch hours or services at horizonbank.com/covid-19-resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.