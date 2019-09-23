AUBURN — Mike Walter and Angela Mapes Turner became fans of Will Cuppy’s writing even before they realized he grew up in their hometown of Auburn.
Future generations will be better informed, thanks to a new Indiana Historic Marker outside Cuppy’s childhood home at Jackson and 11th streets in Auburn.
A ceremony Saturday morning dedicated the marker honoring Cuppy as a nationally known author, satirist and literary critic in the first half of the 20th century. The ceremony came only two days after the 70th anniversary of Cuppy’s death in 1949 at the age of 65.
After moving to Chicago and then New York, Cuppy wrote eight books, 4,000 book reviews, and numerous articles for popular magazines.
“He was a master of satire and used his wit and dark humor to examine human fallibility, said Michella Marino, deputy director of the Indiana Historical Bureau.
Turner spoke on behalf of Eckhart Public Library and its foundation. She recalled discovering Cuppy’s book at Auburn’s library and “laughing out loud as I paged through ‘The Decline and Fall of Practically Everybody.’”
Unaware at the time that Cuppy grew up only one block north of the library, she said, “I was just enjoying some of the funniest, sharpest writing I had ever encountered.”
Turner added, “This marker also demonstrates that our community values art and the artists who create it.”
Walter said he also enjoyed reading the “Decline and Fall of Practically Everybody” before he knew Cuppy came from Auburn.
Since then, Walter “has long been a champion of Will Cuppy,” said DeKalb County historian John Bry, who led the campaign for the historic marker.
Auburn Mayor Norm Yoder said a marker honoring Cuppy is long overdue. He shared three of his favorite quotes from Cuppy:
• “Ettiquette means behaving yourself a little better than is absolutely essential.”
• “We all make mistakes, but intelligence enables us to do it on purpose.”
• “Ah, well! We live and learn, or, anyway, we live.”
Yoder credited Walter’s persistence in keeping Cuppy’s memory alive. Bry noted that Walter pushed in the 1980s to obtain a marker for Cuppy’s grave in Auburn’s Evergreen Cemetery.
Walter recalled that Cuppy’s grandfather and mother once operated a tailor shop that stood between their home and the neighboring Church of Christ to the north. Most of Saturday’s ceremony took place inside the church, before participants moved outside to unveil the marker.
“We’ve got history in our small town,” Walter said. Recounting how he traced Cuppy’s years in Auburn, Walter advised, “People should talk to their kids about the things they know that happened.”
Cuppy’s marker became only the fourth in DeKalb County. The others commemorate the Spencerville Covered Bridge, Auburn Automobile Co. and Creek Chub Bait Co. of Garrett.
Bry said next year, he hopes to see a fifth marker installed honoring silent film actor John Bowersox, a native of Garrett.
