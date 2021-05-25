AUBURN — A celebration of Auburn’s Art District at 6th and Main streets took place Tuesday beginning with a ribbon cutting with special guest Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
The event celebrated the district’s murals completed by local artists Amy Buchs and Dave Schlemmer, along with new downtown banners designed by area artists.
The district has been developed through a collaboration between Auburn Main Street, the City of Auburn, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and local artists from northeast Indiana.
In the fall of 2019, AMS launched a crowdfunding campaign with the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Within 60 days, AMS exceeded its goal of $20,000, which IHCDA matched for downtown murals and new downtown banners.
The implementation of murals began in the spring of 2020 with “Impressionism Tunnel” on 122 N. Main St., and “Love Has No Barriers” on 115 W. 5th St. All murals were completed by Buchs and Schlemmer.
With remaining funds, Auburn Main Street replaced the 17-year-old Downtown Auburn Business Association banners. For the 6th and Main Street corridor, AMS issued a call to local artists to have their work featured. More than 50 applications were submitted, from which 23 artists were selected.
Auburn Main Street executive director Ann Finchum commended the community for coming together to create what she described as a “vibrant” area. She said the art district is “a gift back to the community and something to be proud of.”
Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, also spoke of the collaboration between many groups and individuals in seeing the project come to fruition.
Crouch echoed Smaltz’s sentiments, noting the community’s collaboration, vision and perseverance to make the vision a reality.
“It’s about you and your perseverance and your vision and your sense of community and your ability to come together, and the ability of the state to work with local government and with your community and your private donors to make your vision a reality,” Crouch said.
“Helen Keller said that alone we can do so little, but together we can do so much. And here in Auburn you’re doing so much by working together. And you should be so proud of everything that you’ve accomplished, and all the things you’re going to continue to accomplish.”
Crouch said such projects help with the quality of life in communities as well as attracting tourists and visitors to the community.
“This is a happening place, and it’s because of you,” Crouch said.
Those attending Tuesday’s celebration had the chance to meet and greet the artists, enjoy entertainment from It’s Not My Band, food from the Hoosier Mama Food Truck, children’s activities from Eckhart Public Library and late-night shopping.
