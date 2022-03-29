AUBURN — The Downtown Auburn Business Association’s Dueling Pianos fundraiser is returning this year.
Tickets are limited and currently available through April 12 for the Wednesday, April 20 event, which will be held at Byler Lane Winery from 6-9 p.m. There are only 80 spaces available.
This spring’s event will be indoors for the first time and will not include the art auction. The auction will still be held as a separate event this fall.
Ticket price includes a heavy hors d’oeuvres buffet by The Deli at 6th and Main, fundraising fun, and two hours of raucous dueling pianos with FunPianos and 79 of your closest friends.
All proceeds from this event help provide free family involvement opportunities in downtown Auburn throughout the year as well as tourism marketing to bring state and national commerce to Auburn.
Tickets are $80 a person and can be purchased online at: DABA4Auburn.org. Representatives at Carbaugh Jewelers or Littlejohn Auctions can also help with the purchasing of tickets.
