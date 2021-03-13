AUBURN — Police intervened to prevent a potential suicide Friday evening, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 5:46 p.m., DeKalb County dispatchers received a report of a suicidal man with a gun in a white Mercedes Sprinter van at the rest park on Interstate 69 near the northbound 324 mile marker, south of Auburn.
DeKalb County dispatchers advised officers that the man made a statement about using the gun if he saw any law enforcement or medical staff in the area. Because of that statement and the heavy traffic at the time, officers stopped all traffic on Interstate 69 between mile markers 326 and 323.
After the interstate was shut down, the van left the rest park, traveling northbound on Interstate 69. The van was stopped by police a mile north of the rest park, and the driver was taken into custody without incident.
The driver was treated by Parkview EMS at the scene due to self-inflicted injuries. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office then transported the man to Parkview Hospital for a mental evaluation. A loaded pistol was found in the van. Police said the incident remains under investigation.
