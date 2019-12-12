AUBURN — Plans for a new medical office in west Auburn won approval from the Auburn Plan Commission in a meeting Tuesday at City Hall.
Vasari Development of Fort Wayne intends to build a medical office for orthopedics and physical therapy with 16 treatment rooms, according to Plan Commission documents.
The property lies along the east side of Smaltz Way, south of the Paradise Buffet and north of the Hampton Inn hotel.
The proposal calls for a building of approximately 14,090 square feet and parking areas with 157 spaces. A potential future addition on the north side of the original structure is included in the development plan.
Plans show the first building on the north half of the 7.2-acre site, but it could be moved to the south half, said Amy Schweitzer, administrator of the Auburn Department of Building, Planning and Development.
At the meeting, the developer revealed that Fort Wayne Orthopedics will occupy the new medical building, Schweitzer said.
