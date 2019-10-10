ASHLEY — A crash Wednesday at 5:38 p.m. on Interstate 69 injured three people, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The two drivers, Kenneth Heyerly, 72, of Decatur, and Lauren Taylor, 17, of Angola, suffered minor cuts and scrapes. Heyerly’s passenger, Deborah Heyerly, 70, of Decatur, had a cut to her head and minor scrapes.
Heyerly was driving a 2011 Ford F150 pickup truck southbound near 339 mile marker, one mile south of the Ashley exit. He told police he attempted pass a semi and did not see Taylor’s 2003 Honda Civic in the passing lane until he started to move out. He then corrected back into his lane.
Taylor told police she saw the Ford F150 coming into her lane and tried to move out of its way, but lost control of her vehicle. Her car went into the lane with the pickup truck, causing both vehicles to start to spin. Both vehicles veered off the east side of Interstate 69, went down a ditch line, rolled through a fence and came to rest on an easement road.
A police report listed both vehicles as total losses.
County police received assistance from the Ashley and Waterloo police, Ashley Fire, Parkview DeKalb EMS and Steuben EMS.
