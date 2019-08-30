FORT WAYNE — Indiana State Police will be increasing patrols over the holiday weekend, concentrating their enforcement efforts on impaired drivers, distracted drivers and drivers and passengers who are not buckled up.
Last year during the Labor Day weekend, 2,101 crashes occurred throughout Indiana, resulting in 507 injuries and 15 fatalities.
Troopers are encouraging all driver to follow these safety tips:
• Ensure everyone is buckled up.
• Don’t drive impaired.
• If you plan to consume alcohol, make sure you have a plan to get home safely.
• Don’t drive distracted.
• If you’re traveling a long distance, make sure you are well rested. A fatigued driver is a dangerous driver.
• If you’re traveling and notice a suspected impaired driver, call 911 and report the vehicle’s description, route of travel and registration information if possible. Never pass a suspected impaired driver. Continue to follow the vehicle at a safe distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.