FORT WAYNE — Steel Dynamics Inc. on Monday reported net sales of $2.1 billion and net income of $75 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for its April-June quarter.
"I am incredibly proud of the 8,400 individuals that I am fortunate to work alongside at Steel Dynamics," said Mark D. Millett of Auburn, SDI’s president and chief executive officer. "The operating, commercial and financial teams achieved best-in-class performance within the current unprecedented health and economic environment.”
Excluding the impact from two factors, the company's adjusted net income was $100 million, or $0.47 per diluted share. The factors were additional costs related to the company's June refinancing activities and costs associated with construction of the company's Sinton, Texas, Flat Roll Steel Mill of approximately $10 million.
Last year’s second-quarter net sales were $2.8 billion, with net income of $194 million, or $0.87 per diluted share. This year’s January-March quarter net sales were $2.6 billion, with net income of $187 million, or $0.88 per diluted share.
“Our spirit of excellence was once again evidenced in our strong second-quarter 2020 performance,” Millett said. “Even though earnings were lower than robust sequential first-quarter results, the team's performance was tremendous within the circumstances.
"Our second-quarter 2020 steel shipments were only 12% lower than our record-high sequential first-quarter volumes," Millett said.
"Our steel mills operated at almost 80% utilization, while the rest of the domestic industry operated at an estimated 55%. Our fabrication operations and steel-processing locations helped achieve this higher utilization, complementing the market share gains. In addition, our metals recycling platform provided a competitive advantage in sourcing ferrous scrap for our steel mills in a challenging supply environment."
The company's steel mills operated at 79% of their production capability during the second quarter 2020, with the flat roll group achieving a rate of 89%. Steel Dynamics operates a flat roll mill at its original site southwest of Butler.
Second-quarter 2020 operating income for the company's steel operations was $172 million, or 41% lower than January-March results, due to lower selling values and shipments related to the temporary closures of numerous steel-consuming businesses in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Domestic automotive producers and the related supply chain idled operations beginning in March 2020 and slowly began restarting production in May and June. Construction-related steel demand was steadier than industrial manufacturing throughout the second quarter, SDI said.
Second-quarter 2020 steel shipments of 2.5 million tons were only 12% lower than record-high sequential first-quarter shipments of 2.8 million tons, and only 9% lower than the second quarter of 2019.
Second-quarter operating income from the company's steel fabrication operations of $27 million was strong, nearly equal to sequential first-quarter results of $29 million, based on steady shipments, SDI said. Fabrication operations include the New Millennium Building Systems plant southwest of Butler.
Millett said cash-flow generation from operations increased sequentially to $486 million, resulting in near-record liquidity of $2.8 billion.
"We entered 2020 in a position of strength with ample cash and available liquidity of $2.8 billion, and we remain in a position of strength maintaining that liquidity at the end of the second quarter 2020," he said.
Millett spoke positively about the company’s future Texas mill.
“This facility is designed to have product size and quality capabilities beyond that of existing EAF flat roll steel producers, competing even more effectively with the integrated steel model and foreign competition, as well as providing a much more environmentally friendly steel production alternative for our customers,” he said.
“Construction is going well within our expected capital costs of $1.9 billion, with plans on schedule to commence operations mid-year 2021,” Millett said about the Texas mill.
"It is still not possible to determine the full scope of the negative impact COVID-19 will cause to global economies and the related impact to domestic steel demand," Millett said. "As states continue to determine their reopening guidelines and many steel-consuming businesses have resumed operations, we anticipate steel and metals recycling demand will improve in the second half of the year compared to second-quarter 2020 trough results.”
