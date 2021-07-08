AUBURN — Earlier this spring, a group of residents came together to promote a message of unity within DeKalb County, and now that message of unity has morphed into one of helping the community.
Better Together Auburn, Indiana’s initial gathering a rally promoting unity was held in downtown Auburn the same Saturday as a Ku Klux Klan event, which was held in rural DeKalb County. During that event, the group collected food to be given to area food pantries.
Since then, the group has continued its mission of collecting food to distribute to the community. On Wednesday night it set up its newest Better Together Auburn, Indiana Community Pantry. The pantry, located outside of the Eckhart Public Library’s Willennar Administrative Annex at 212 W. 12th St., is one residents can visit any time of the day and take what they need.
Suzanne Davis, a representative from Better Together Auburn, Indiana, said the pantry is one of “give what you can, take what you need.”
Not only are residents urged to take the items they need, the success of the pantry revolves around local residents giving back and filling the cabinet with food items.
Items within the pantry can include: canned and jarred foods, crackers, boxed cereals, trail mix, soups, peanut butter, jelly, dry pastas, soaps, shampoo, diapers, wipes, personal hygiene products and toilet paper.
The pantry is the second one in the city; the first was installed earlier this year at the Union Township Office, 427 W. 7th St.
Davis said the first pantry has been getting used at this point, but donations to the unit have been slow.
It is her hope that as the word gets out about both units that local residents buy into the concept and help to fill the pantries.
Davis said the group got the idea for the pantries from Forward Indiana in Fort Wayne, where there are several similar units.
The two metal cabinets, which are being used as pantries, were donated by Steel Dynamics in Butler. Each unit has been painted by local artist Ava Harris, a senior at DeKalb High School.
The cabinet at the library is painted with a library theme featuring happy owls of all shapes and sizes reading books. The one at Union Township’s office features brightly colored food with faces. The side of both cabinets are labeled “Free Food.”
Davis said the Union Township board was very enthusiastic about having a pantry outside of their building.
Jenny Kobiela-Mondor, assistant library director, said the library is thrilled to have one of the pantries on their campus.
“We look forward to being able to spread the word,” she said.
Working with the public, Jamie Long, program outreach manager at the Eckhart Public Library, said they see the food insecurity issues within the community first hand.
In an effort to continue to grow the project, Better Together Auburn, Indiana is looking for additional locations for pantries around the community. Anyone wishing to help with the project can contact Davis at 925-2607. A Facebook group has also been set up to keep track of the needs of the pantries by searching Auburn Community Pantries.
