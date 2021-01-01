AUBURN — Jackie Rowan retired Thursday after 35 years of service in DeKalb County government — 28 of them as an elected official.
Rowan ended her career with eight years as a county commissioner. She previously served eight years as clerk of Circuit Court and 12 years as the county recorder.
Ironically, Rowan was hired to work in the courthouse by Janet Goen, one of the rare Democrats to serve as county clerk. Rowan would go on to win election to countywide offices seven times while running as a Republican.
Rowan submitted this reflection on her government career:
I am a lifetime resident of DeKalb County. My parents established roots here long ago. My mother spent most of her life here, and my father moved here with the Rieke family when that business was established. It was important to my parents to make a good and meaningful mark on life. I was taught by them at a very young age to serve others.
My past experiences included working at Messenger Corporation and the DeKalb Central school district prior to serving in county government. All of my professional experience has been right here in DeKalb County. It has been rewarding to work with generations of families that I knew as children in elementary and middle school as they would later come to the courthouse as adults. Those kids still call me “Mom.”
My county government service began when I was asked to work for Janet Goen, who was Circuit Court clerk. While working there, I was asked by Mary Bowman, who was the recorder, to come to work for her. While working for Mary, the clerk’s office asked me to return to work for them. I decided to go back as a deputy in the Clerk of Courts office.
Some of the greatest memories of serving in all of my roles will be the people. I have made connections and relationships with so many great people representing our county. As clerk, I conducted weddings all over this county. I remember one wedding I conducted on a local farm where the couple were married while sitting horseback. I was nose to nose with the horses. It was always meaningful to be part of those couples’ special days.
I am proud to have held the roles of recorder, clerk of Circuit Court, and most recently to have been one of the three commissioners.
I am fortunate to never have viewed the past 35 years as work, but rather the opportunity to make a positive difference in betterment of where we all live, work and raise our families.
I have always stepped up to the opportunity to represent DeKalb County in state-level committees. These often aided in learning what was best for our county based on other states’ or counties’ successes and failures. While in the clerk’s office I was president of the Indiana Clerks Association and served in Indianapolis on boards that managed the approval of county projects to be implemented. I was elected Recorder of the Year for the state of Indiana while in the recorder’s office. I was a precinct committeeman.
One thing I will never forget is being asked to run for a state representative seat. It was not an easy decision to turn it down. After much consideration, I determined that my heart was here and that my active grandchildren and the residents of DeKalb County needed me more than the frequent trips back and forth to Indianapolis that I would be making.
I want to sincerely thank the residents of DeKalb County for always electing me and for believing in me. I have thoroughly enjoyed every part of it and would do it all again. Now, on to the next chapter in life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.